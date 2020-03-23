Home buyers and sellers go virtual during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the weather warms up and flowers start to pop up, so do those “Home For Sale” signs.
But the coronavirus and social distancing is slowing things down a bit.
We spoke with one realtor who said this year was starting off strong.
They were thinking this could be the biggest spring since the early to mid 2000s.
But then came the virus, and now there’s some uncertainty in the marketplace.
Blake Shultz with Arc Realty said there are still a lot of people in the market to buy and sell their home, so now it’s about getting creative and virtual to keep things moving along.
If you’re buying a house, request a virtual tour and don’t be afraid to ask questions.
If you fall in love with a house, Shultz said don’t hesitate to buy it after only taking a virtual tour.
You can make an offer contingent on an inspection.
“If we can check off the initial boxes on that virtual walk through, then we get into the property on a later date with the inspector to really check it out and make sure there are no underlying issues that we couldn’t see virtually,” Shultz said.
Shultz says if you’re selling, make sure you have a good connection on your phone and provide virtual tours to potential buyers that show multiple views of the house.
