Grab-and-go school meals will be available to kids living in Tuscaloosa County starting Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Curbside grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals will be provided to students in the Tuscaloosa City and Tuscaloosa County school systems starting Monday.
Children nutrition program team members all over Tuscaloosa have been preparing meals to give to students to-go, starting at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for all of the feeding sites.
Tuscaloosa City Schools will have pick-up at schools like The Alberta School of Performing Arts, Central High, Skyland Elementary and Westlawn Middle.
The Tuscaloosa County School System will have curbside grab-and-go breakfast and lunches too at Holt High, Vance Elementary, Taylorville Primary Sipsey Valley Middle.
Mobile feeding sites and Nutrition Ignition stops include Hay Court Apartments, Southview Elementary, Valley Hill and Brown House.
The full list is below.
Curb Side Grab-and-Go Breakfast and Lunch
Tuscaloosa City Schools Locations
Service Times: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Monday-Friday
- The Alberta School of Performing Arts
- Central High
- Woodland Forrest Elementary
- Northridge Middle
- Skyland Elementary
- Westlawn Middle
Mobile Sites
Service Times: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Monday-Friday
- Buddy's Food Mart - Rice Mine Road
- Hay Court Apartments
- Rosedale Apartments
- Southview Elementary
Tuscaloosa County School System Locations
Service Times: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Monday-Friday
- Vance Elementary
- Brookwood Elementary
- Holt High
- Maxwell Elementary
- Taylorville Primary
- Sipsey Valley Middle
- Northside High
- Flatwoods Elementary
- Faucett-Vestavia Elementary
- Crestmont Elementary
Nutrition Ignition Mobile Sites
Monday-Friday
- 9:45 to 10:10 a.m. - Green Village Community
- 10:40 to 11 a.m. - Valley Hill
- 11:20 to 11:50 a.m. - Crescent East
- 12:35 to 12:55 p.m. - Brown House
- 1:05 to 1:25 p.m. - Knoll Circle
- 2 to 2:20 p.m. - Chestnut Trace
