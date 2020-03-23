FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few storms likely Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is going to be a wet start this Monday morning as a weak cold front moves into North and Central Alabama. Temperatures remain mild with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain will likely move through Central Alabama during the morning and afternoon hours. Thunderstorms will be possible this morning, but I expect most of the storms to remain below severe limits. A few storms will be capable of producing gusty winds. With widespread cloud cover in place, temperatures will be similar to yesterday with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few storms cannot be ruled out this afternoon for areas south of I-20. There’s a low risk for an isolated strong or severe storm. Best locations to see a few strong storms later today include Chilton, Coosa, Bibb, Clay, and Tallapoosa counties. Main concern will be frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. We could see a few showers linger during the evening hours across Central Alabama, but the bulk of steady and heavy rain will occur before 4 p.m.