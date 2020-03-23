FIRST ALERT: Showers and a few storms likely Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It is going to be a wet start this Monday morning as a weak cold front moves into North and Central Alabama. Temperatures remain mild with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain will likely move through Central Alabama during the morning and afternoon hours. Thunderstorms will be possible this morning, but I expect most of the storms to remain below severe limits. A few storms will be capable of producing gusty winds. With widespread cloud cover in place, temperatures will be similar to yesterday with most of us in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few storms cannot be ruled out this afternoon for areas south of I-20. There’s a low risk for an isolated strong or severe storm. Best locations to see a few strong storms later today include Chilton, Coosa, Bibb, Clay, and Tallapoosa counties. Main concern will be frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail. We could see a few showers linger during the evening hours across Central Alabama, but the bulk of steady and heavy rain will occur before 4 p.m.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS TUESDAY: We will likely start Tuesday morning with a small chance for a few isolated showers and temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another disturbance is expected to move into North and Central Alabama tomorrow afternoon and evening. Ahead of these storms, we are expecting to warm up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. With sufficient ingredients in place, we could see a few strong or severe thunderstorms develop. The main threat will be damaging winds, large hail, and a low-end chance for an isolated tornado. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for most of Central Alabama with a standard slight risk for parts of northwest Alabama. We think the greatest locations to see strong and severe storms will be in Marion, Winston, Cullman, Fayette, Lamar, and Walker counties. We are thinking storms could develop and move into Central Alabama between 4-11 p.m. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings in case they are issued tomorrow evening.
POTENTIAL RAINFALL TOTALS: The round of rain today and tomorrow could give most of Central Alabama 1-2 inches of rain. Higher totals will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. Areas south of I-20 are expected to record up to an inch of rain. Good news about the rainfall is that it will help wash some of the pollen out of the air.
UNUSUALLY WARM WEATHER BY MIDWEEK: The good news about Wednesday through Friday is that we will remain dry with the return of some much needed sunshine. The bad news is that pollen levels will soar as temperatures warm. Our average high for late March is around 70°F. We will trend 10-15 degrees above average as we head into Thursday and Friday. High temperatures could approach the low to mid-80s with overnight lows in the lower 60s. It will feel more like late April and May by the end of this week!
STORMS RETURN THIS WEEKEND: The latest models are showing a strong cold front approaching the Southeast Saturday and Sunday. Models are inconsistent on the timing of the front. One model shows storms moving into our area Saturday while the other long range model has the bulk of the rain moving into our area Sunday. I do think it is possible we could see strong and severe storms during the time period. Temperatures will be unusually warm ahead of the front, so ingredients could be in play for severe weather. It remains way too early to determine the specific details on this event. We will keep you updated as we get closer to the weekend.
TEMPERATURES TREND COOLER EARLY NEXT WEEK: Once the strong cold front moves into Central Alabama next weekend, next Monday and Tuesday will trend cooler with highs in the 60s and lows possibly dipping into the 40s. I still do not see any signs of freezing temperatures as we approach early April. Could we have already seen our last freeze of the season? It’s possible. We still encourage people to wait to start planting their garden around or after Easter.
Try to have a safe and dry Monday!
