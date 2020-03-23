Birmingham Public Library kicks off ‘Spring into Reading Challenge’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Public Library is encouraging kids to read while they are homebound.
The “Spring into Reading Challenge" started on Monday, March 23, and will end on Thursday, April 30.
“In good times and not so good times, the Birmingham Public Library is here for the community. Join us as we spring into reading, right before the start of summer learning,” said Floyd Council, executive director of the Birmingham Public Library.
If you would like more information, you can find details here.
