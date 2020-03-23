Birmingham Central Market closed due to coronavirus concerns

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The BJCTA confirms the Birmingham Central Market is closed indefinitely due to concerns over COVID-19.
The market is located in the parking lot of Central Station downtown.
Despite the closure of the market, Alicia Anger with the BJCTA says there have not been any changes with any MAX bus routes and they are still running all regular routes.
Birmingham Central Market is one of the services offered by the BJCTA, serving the community and transit riders with fresh vegetables from local farmers.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.