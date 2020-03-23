AUM confirms employee’s positive COVID-19 test

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University Montgomery says one of its employees has confirmed they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in self-isolation at home.
AUM says it has notified fellow employees who may have been exposed to the affected employee through interactions in the workplace and those people are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
AUM says the employee in question was last on campus on March 16 and it’s not believed they had any contact with students or employees beyond those already reached by the university.
AUM’s classes restarted Monday, though completely online for the rest of the semester.
As of Monday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Public Health has confirmed 196 cases across the state, including four in Montgomery County.
Baptist Health opened a new drive-up coronavirus care clinic in Prattville Monday. The clinic is located at 350 County Road 4 West. Baptist’s first drive-up clinic opened last week on 2936 Marti Lane and is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
You must call 334-747-0150 before going to a Baptist Health testing site. Testing is by appointment only.
Ivy Creek Healthcare has opened a coronavirus clinic outside the Elmore Community Hospital Emergency Room. The clinic, operated inside a military-grade tent, will be open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Ivy Creek Healthcare asks patients to call 334-514-3713 and get an appointment before arriving on-site. Screening criteria will be approved by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
