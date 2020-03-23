AT&T waiving wireless voice and data overage fees nationwide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Telecommunications company AT&T Will be waiving domestic wireless voice and data overage fees for customers nationwide as the country deals with the outbreak of the coronavirus.
According to the company, fees dating back to March 13 will be waived. The cell phone and internet company also said “They will not terminate the service of any wireless, home phone or broadband residential or small business customer because of their inability to pay their bill due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”
AT&T also has information of the expansion of low cost home and broadband service on their website.
