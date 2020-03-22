UAB to open COVID-19 testing site

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB will open a testing site for COVID-19 on Monday, March 23.
The testing site will be located at the corner of University Boulevard and 22nd St. S. In order to be tested you will need an appointment.
Patients will be seen from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day. Starting Monday, if someone feels they need a test, they can call 205-975-1881 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
Starting Sunday, March 22, you can call the same number if you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Providers will schedule appointments for those with COVID-19 symptoms.
UAB is also asking people to schedule appointments for their emergency blood drive.
They also want to remind people of the following to help fight COVID-19:
First - If you think you have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, call your doctor first. Do not go to the doctor’s office unless you need immediate care. You do not want to expose others to your illness and if you are well, you do not want to be exposed to someone else. Stay home unless your doctor tells you otherwise.
Second – Do not go to the emergency room unless you require critical, immediate care. Emergency rooms need to serve those with the most critical needs. Do not go to the emergency room for COVID-19 testing.
Third – There is a national blood shortage. If you are healthy and eligible, donate blood as soon as possible. Contact the Red Cross to find out where to donate and how to schedule an appointment.
Finally – Avoid crowds of 10 or more people. Do not attend concerts, sports events, religious gatherings, movie theaters or use public transportation. People should also be at least six feet apart from one another.
UAB is also stressing that patients should call their doctors first if they have COVID-19 symptoms:
If you think you have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, call your doctor’s office first. Do not go to the emergency room or your doctor’s office without instructions from your physician. Do not go to the doctor or the emergency room for COVID-19 testing unless your doctor tells you to. Contact the Alabama Department of Public Health COVID-19 hotline to find out about testing locations and options. That number is 2-1-1.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms:
- Call your doctor or urgent care facility FIRST
- Do not go to the ER unless you are critically ill
- Do not go to ER or doctor's office for COVID-19 testing
- Call ADPH for testing locations: Dial 211
