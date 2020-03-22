Three people dead after two unconnected shootings in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Bessemer confirm three people were shot dead in the city Saturday evening in two different, currently not connected shootings.
Police were called to the first scene in the 1900 block of Long 14th Street around 6:20 p.m. They say two people were shot at that location. One of the victims died at the scene and one was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. No word on their condition.
The second scene police responded to was in the 600 block of Bell Street around 7:30 p.m. At that scene, police say two people were shot after a fight. Both of those victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Bessemer detectives are interviewing witnesses at each scene. No suspects are currently in custody.
In addition, Lt. Christian Clemons with Bessemer PD asks folks in his community to find other ways to settle their differences without resorting to violence.
