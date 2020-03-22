Supermarkets working hard to restock items

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been over a week since Birmingham saw its first case of COVID-19 and grocery stores are still trying to keep up with the demand of panic-buyers. Meanwhile, people have concerns about the restrictions stores are putting on shoppers.
Our world has been turned upside down, and with it, panic has set in. We see items like toilet paper flying off the shelves, cleaning supplies dwindling, and necessities being limited in number for each shopper.
Carla Lepkowski shops for an elderly woman in town. “The frozen dinners, that’s what she eats mainly. And it’s hard for her to stock for a week, so we have to go back several times for that.”
Increasingly putting people at risk of the communal spread we’re seeing now in Jefferson County. I reached out to supermarket giant Publix to ask if stores had recovered.
In a statement, they say: “Our warehousing and distribution centers are working around the clock to receive product from our suppliers. Last week alone, we delivered almost 12,000 truckloads to our stores. Our teams are diligently working to get our shelves restocked and conduct preventive cleaning measures to provide a safe and clean working and shopping experience.”
Publix will begin offering senior-only shopping hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. Many stores are following suit.
“I’m for all things senior," says Ron Prince.
Prince is glad stores are making this move. And to those who are worried about supplies, he has this message. “Stop stressing people! It’s going to be alright!” says Prince.
Officials urge people to shop as they normally do instead of buying in bulk. Stores are now closing early, many at 8:00 p.m., in order to give workers time to restock. Having said that, though, they don’t recommend people lining up outside first thing in the morning since deliveries are made throughout the day.
