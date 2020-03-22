Sunday Morning Weather

Rain chances will then diminish Wednesday following the front but once again this front is expected to stall over South Alabama while another area of drier air moves into Central Alabama. This will be the beginning of another warming trend which will continue through the end of the week with a few readings possibly approaching 90-degrees Thursday and Friday with more abundant sunshine accompanying the dry air as a ridge of high pressure builds strength over The Gulf of Mexico. The high will lead to temperatures around 15-degrees above average and even a few record highs for late March.