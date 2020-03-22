Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Some cool northerly winds ushered in some chilly early morning temperatures leading to conditions which are 5-10 degrees cooler than Saturday morning lows. The front which passed through central Alabama yesterday has stalled to the south but moisture will begin overspreading the cooler air at the surface through the morning which may produce a few showers with the rainfall expected to become more widespread through the day. Highs today will average near 65 degrees.
The rain will continue across the area through tonight but by Monday a weak cold front will push into the area from The Plains continuing rain chances for the first past of the day Monday before drier air arrives limiting rain chances during the afternoon and evening hours. However, ahead of the front a few thunderstorms may develop with temperatures in some areas warming to near 80 prior to the front’s passage.
A second area of low pressure will approach The Tennessee Valley Tuesday lifting a warm front north and again increasing rain chances with the greatest chance for precipitation in North Alabama nearest the warm front. A second cold front will move into Northwest Alabama Tuesday night and again there could be some thunderstorm activity associated with this front with a few stronger storms possible until around midnight.
Rain chances will then diminish Wednesday following the front but once again this front is expected to stall over South Alabama while another area of drier air moves into Central Alabama. This will be the beginning of another warming trend which will continue through the end of the week with a few readings possibly approaching 90-degrees Thursday and Friday with more abundant sunshine accompanying the dry air as a ridge of high pressure builds strength over The Gulf of Mexico. The high will lead to temperatures around 15-degrees above average and even a few record highs for late March.
