Restaurant hosts church service in parking lot

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - Churches across America are empty this Sunday because of coronavirus concerns.
That led to one restaurant in Dora to hold a service in their parking lot. Vehicles lined up to hear music and a message over a speaker system at Lee’s Family Restaurant.
Adam Ragsdale planned the service. His family owns the restaurant.
Ragsdale preached from a microphone as the congregation stayed in their vehicles.
He feels with so many churches closed, it’s essential to think of safe alternatives that allow people to worship together. Ragsdale hopes the message will inspire people to face their fears.
“It says in the Bible 365 times ‘do not fear’, and that’s what our message is going to be about, trusting in Jesus,” said Ragsdale.
Ragsdale says they will continue to worship every Sunday in the parking lot until churches open up.
