Physicians ask for donations of personal protective equipment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Physicians in the Birmingham area have put together a drive for donations of personal protective equipment because of a shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doctors are appealing to folks who may not know they have the exact equipment that can be used by physicians on the front lines fighting the virus.
The grassroots effort, put together by a group of female physicians in central Alabama, is asking painters, construction workers, landscapers, food service workers, welders, and others who may have a supply of N95 masks, face shields, gloves, and gowns they would consider donating to the efforts.
Many in the medical community are concerned they could run out of supplies within the next couple of weeks.
If you have any of these items you’d be willing to donate, a drop off station will be manned Sunday morning from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Homewood Central Library.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.