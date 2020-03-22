Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that would slightly increase the reach of the state's current school voucher program and revamp how it is administered. The proposal was billed as a permanent fix to an issue that cropped up last year. That's when it was discovered that a handful of children on the Navajo Nation were illegally using vouchers to attend a private New Mexico school. Democrats said this year's measure is far more broad than a temporary fix passed last year because it lets new students attend the school or others near the border. Republican backers of the bill said it merely made permanent last year's action.