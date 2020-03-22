Crisis highlights digital divide in Alabama

In California, the government has been milling around options for K-12 students who can’t complete online learning. According to EdSource, California officials are experimenting with local media outlets to deliver educational material via their programming for students who are forced to stay home. Along with the programming, the students will be delivered take-home tests that accompany the programs that will be delivered to the students via mail. For students in the area that can operate online learning, educational programming would be accompanied by online lessons and tests.