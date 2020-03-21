University of Montevallo delaying commencement

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo is delaying commencement until August 7.
The university is also extending its distance learning model through the end of the semester due to COVID-19.
Students will be allowed to return to campus to pick up their personal belongings. The school says details will be sent out at a later date.
Montevallo will also allow some students who live in dorms to remain there through the rest of the semester. They encourage students to find outside housing, but will allow students to stay who do not have another option.
Here is the full statement:
Dear UM family,
I am very sorry to relay that, due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus, we will extend the distance learning model currently deployed through the end of the semester. This includes the exam period.
Your professor or instructor for each course will inform you concerning if or how you will take exams in the distance model.
Students will have an opportunity to return to campus to collect personal belongings during the coming weeks. More details concerning the scheduling of returns to campus for this purpose will be forthcoming on Monday. Students who may have difficulty returning to campus this semester will be able to contact the Housing and Residence Life office to make other arrangements.
Students currently in the residence halls are encouraged to seek other accommodations if possible, but we will maintain housing for students who do not have another housing option through the spring semester. Students who are currently residing on campus should contact their resident assistant or Housing staff member next week.
Unfortunately, we will not be able to hold spring Commencement as scheduled due to anticipated restrictions prohibiting large gatherings. Commencement will be rescheduled for Aug. 7. This is a heart wrenching decision but we wish to honor our seniors and celebrate their hard work in person. It is our genuine hope that many, many members of the Class of 2020 will return with their loved ones for Commencement on Aug. 7. We pledge to make this Commencement a meaningful, remarkable occasion – our seniors deserve nothing less.
Additionally, we are working on a method for all current students to access remotely academic advising and registration for May and summer terms as well as registration for the fall term. Details will follow within the week.
I am deeply sorry that we cannot finish the semester in person, but know that our faculty will provide the most creative and effective instruction by distance that they possibly can. The UM family will let nothing impede our students’ path to graduation.
I wish to thank all of you for your positive, “can-do” spirit during this international crisis and wish you my very best for continued health this spring.
Please check your email early in the week for additional information.
