University of Montevallo delaying commencement

Unfortunately, we will not be able to hold spring Commencement as scheduled due to anticipated restrictions prohibiting large gatherings. Commencement will be rescheduled for Aug. 7. This is a heart wrenching decision but we wish to honor our seniors and celebrate their hard work in person. It is our genuine hope that many, many members of the Class of 2020 will return with their loved ones for Commencement on Aug. 7. We pledge to make this Commencement a meaningful, remarkable occasion – our seniors deserve nothing less.