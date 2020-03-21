Tree falls on apartment building in Hoover, multiple cars damaged under retaining wall

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Some neighbors in Hoover woke up to an early morning mess Saturday at their apartment homes.
A tree fell on one of the buildings at The Park at Wakefield and Wellington apartments on Tyler Circle in the Bluff Park area. This happened after 5:00 a.m.
The tree brought down a huge retaining wall damaging seven or eight cars. The good news is no one was hurt.
Hoover police and fire crews are inspecting the damage to try and assess what needs to be done to keep anything else from falling.
One man, whose car was damaged, is trying to figure out what happens next as far as getting his car fixed.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.