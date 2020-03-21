Teacher gives parents tips on distance learning during pandemic

“Like my son Luke - Luke, tell me what you learned in your research about building a computer from scratch. What was some of the troubleshooting you ran into, how did you solve those problems? The problem-solving and the higher learning that the students are able to do when they’re really invested in that learning and that outcome, and it means something to them is far above what we could give them in a written, you know, here’s your multiple choice questions, you got five wrong. Sometimes that can stifle growth rather than nourish it,” Fullmer said.