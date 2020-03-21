Severe weather and social distancing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our new normal with the coronavirus brings new questions. One thing to consider: If Alabama is at risk for a tornado, how are county leaders working to keep you safe and manage social distancing?
Jefferson County’s leaders say that’s something they’ve started thinking and talking about. If an alert for a tornado watch or warning goes out and you don’t feel safe in your home, your nearby storm shelter would still be open as an option.
County leaders recognize the risk of the coronavirus, but say if a tornado is moving though the area it makes sense for them to open a shelter for people to prevent more lives lost. Leaders say many are larger and don’t fill to capacity, so people will have space.
“Once you get to the shelter, you can practice standing 6 feet apart. So, some of our shelters are very large and will accommodate a large amount of people. It would be fairly easy to maintain - in most of our shelters - to go by the CDC rules of 6 feet apart,” said Tony Petelos, County Manager, Jefferson County.
County leaders say because many of the shelters are also used as community spaces, they are also cleaned so that would limit germs.
