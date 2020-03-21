Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A cold front will continue pushing south across the region pushing the rain ahead of it. We will continue to see some lingering clouds and rain through the morning with a noticeable temperature swing north and south of the front. Afternoon temperatures will generally be in the 65-69 degree range, much cooler than in previous days with brisk northerly winds and cloudy skies continuing.
Another area of low pressure and accompanying upper air disturbance will bring another area of widespread rain to the region beginning tonight and continuing into Sunday morning. The rain will likely linger into Sunday afternoon and Sunday night with another disturbance approaching from the northwest.
This disturbance may bring a weak front through the region behind which an area of high pressure will build effectively lowering rain chances beginning late Monday night and continuing into Tuesday. A west-to-east flow of air will continue into Wednesday but another fast-moving weather disturbance will bring a return flow of southwesterly winds increasing moisture once again and reintroducing rain chances beginning late Tuesday and continuing through the evening hours especially in North Alabama.
The accompanying front will move east but warm temperatures will continue due to the continued flow of warm, moist winds which will allow afternoon temperatures back to around 80 or above with Thursday afternoon highs even warmer than Wednesday. In fact, there could be record highs across the region by Thursday as high pressure once again builds across the region bringing lower rain chances along with the higher temperatures.
