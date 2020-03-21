Out of work Tuscaloosa-area hospitality workers getting free meals

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Some people who make a living cooking, serving food or working in the hotel industry in the Tuscaloosa-area are now in need.
Several groups have teamed up to help them when it comes to a meal.
Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports has partnered with Chuck’s Fish and FIVE Bar to distribute free lunches to hospitality workers. It’s being served out of the American Lunch food truck.
Friday, WBRC FOX6 News found the truck parked in front of Chuck’s Fish on Greensboro Avenue. Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports gave a donation to help support the effort.
The food truck has been giving out free meals for years in the Tuscaloosa-area. Now there is a bigger need with hundreds either out of work or working less hours because of the coronavirus’s effect on the food and hospitality industry.
The free meals start every day at 11 a.m. until food runs out.
“We’re really lucky to be in position where we can affect that. I mean our employees, other employees we know have been laid off temporarily or not, please come out and get a meal,” Alicia Boothe, General Manager of Chuck’s Fish added.
All meals from American Lunch are grab and go sack meals. You can find it on Fridays in front of Chuck’s Fish on Greensboro Avenue. Monday through Thursday it will be in front of FIVE Bar at 2324 6th Street in downtown Tuscaloosa.
