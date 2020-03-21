More teleworking means more hackers, how to protect yourself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With more people working from home because of the coronavirus, experts say it can be a hacker’s dream. Cybersecurity experts say hackers are working harder than ever to get your information and your company’s information.
They know many companies had to move quickly to make the transition to teleworking for employees, so most didn’t have time to make sure all security measures were in place. They also know many people are using their personal computers to log into their company’s network and most personal devices don’t have enhanced security measures.
Hackers try to use your laptop as a back door to get into your company’s system and will get your information in the process. Cyber experts say steer clear of phishing emails, where it looks like it’s from a real company, but it’s not. Bottom line, if you’re not expecting an email from a company, don’t open it. They’re also seeing hackers try to send you clickbait emails about the coronavirus, but don’t fall for it either.
“A lot of them are dealing with the coronavirus. Promising you the latest numbers on the coronavirus. Our advice is go to the CDC to get the information. Don’t click on a lot of these emails,” said Stan Adams, CEO of ICS Cyber Management.
Cyber security experts suggest installing some type of virus protection or firewall on your laptop or router.
