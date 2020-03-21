More teleworking means more hackers, how to protect yourself

Hackers try to use your laptop as a back door to get into your company’s system and will get your information in the process. Cyber experts say steer clear of phishing emails, where it looks like it’s from a real company, but it’s not. Bottom line, if you’re not expecting an email from a company, don’t open it. They’re also seeing hackers try to send you clickbait emails about the coronavirus, but don’t fall for it either.