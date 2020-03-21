Local nursery sees uptick in business due to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lately, we’ve been told to stay away from large groups and spend more time at home. Well that’s great advice, but it can be tedious.
So, what do you do? Working in your front yard is a popular solution.
Andy Burris, with Andy's Creekside Nursery, says profits are up since the people were asked to stay at home.
"We are hiring people to keep up with the demand for people buying herbs and vegetables and tomatoes," said Burris. "This time of year is always busy, but with so many people stuck at home, it's a great time to get out and work in your yard."
Stan Lewallyn is like many of Andy's customers, happy to have a distraction from all the stress.
"Fresh air, sunshine, therapy, and exercise, I just like being outside," said Lewallyn. "These are hard times for all the small businesses, and whatever we can do to help, we're going to do it."
While most small businesses are cutting back, Andy's Creekside Nursery is doing so well they need extra workers. They're hoping to help anyone who recently lost their job.
"We might be able to give them some part-time work or employee some people full time, so anything we can do to help a few people that have lost their jobs," said Burris.
If you would like to apply, you can find more information at https://andysgardencenter.com/
