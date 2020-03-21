HS college specialist: Colleges changing admission requirements amid COVID-19 crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Rising seniors and current seniors stress over the SATs and ACTs and now changes to when those tests can be taken are adding even more stress.
But we’re on your side with some reassuring advice from a high school college and career specialist.
The Alabama State Board of Education reported Friday the ACT scheduled for April is now being pushed back to June.
And for some seniors who were hoping to boost their scores in April, this could be concerning.
But Tracy Prater, the college and career specialist at Spain Park High School, said there may be no need to worry.
Prater said while the vast majority of schools require a standardized test score, several are moving toward test optional.
So if you want to send a standardized test score, the college will consider it.
But if that ACT or SAT score doesn’t benefit you, then don’t send it.
And Prater says the COVID-19 crisis is forcing a lot of colleges to go the test optional route.
″[Colleges] are saying, ‘Don’t sweat it. If you don’t get an April ACT in, we’re not looking at that for admission anyway,’" said Prater.
Prater said he wants students and parents to keep in mind that this is evolving, and education professionals are in the business of helping students.
