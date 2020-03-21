Doctor’s office offering COVID-19 testing in East Alabama

COVID-19 test kit. (Source: uab.edu)
By WBRC Staff | March 21, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated March 21 at 11:51 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Southern Immediate Care is offering COVID-19 testing at its three locations located in Attalla, Anniston, and Heflin.

Testing will be offered until 5 p.m. today and will resume on Monday. Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups will be seen.

The number to call to schedule an appointment is 256-568-8818. The doctor states that all patients will see a provider.

For more information about Southern Immediate Care, visit their website here.

