Doctor’s office offering COVID-19 testing in East Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Southern Immediate Care is offering COVID-19 testing at its three locations located in Attalla, Anniston, and Heflin.
Testing will be offered until 5 p.m. today and will resume on Monday. Appointments are preferred, but drive-ups will be seen.
The number to call to schedule an appointment is 256-568-8818. The doctor states that all patients will see a provider.
For more information about Southern Immediate Care, visit their website here.
