Doctor: Thousands of negative coronavirus tests overloading the system

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Coronavirus testing in our area shows most are coming back negative right now which is good news, but that could be putting a burden on the system that’s already overloaded.
So far, the majority of people have tested negative for coronavirus at drive-thru testing locations at Church of the Highlands. At last check, there have been over 2,500 negative tests according to Assurance Scientific Labs. Over 50 people tested positive.
We’ve seen long lines all week, at one point, backing up traffic on Highway 280. We also saw long lines as well when testing was moved to Highlands’ main campus.
“If people are there and they don’t have symptoms, then they really don’t belong there,” Dr. Mike Saag, a UAB Infectious Disease doctor said.
A lot of folks could be getting tested for peace of mind purposes, but Dr. Saag, who’s still recovering from a COVID-19 diagnosis himself, says people are overloading the testing system that’s struggling to keep up with demand.
“We only have a limited number of tests. So please, for the sake of other people who do have symptoms and need to get a diagnosis, if you do not have symptoms or worse you’ve just been exposed, stay away from testing sites,” Saag said.
Beginning Monday, UAB is offering coronavirus testing of its own, but you have to call first and get screened before showing up at the testing site in downtown.
“I think that will help thin the crowd a little bit and also help us find cases that are truly infected. It’s important to know if a person is positive because it helps you orient your thinking in terms of what you should be doing and importantly what you should be looking for,” Saag said.
Saag says how the test is obtained is important. He tells us if it doesn’t sting, hurt or make your eyes water when they put the swab in and it’s not in there for 10 seconds then it may not be an accurate test.
