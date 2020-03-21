Coronavirus Reset: Six feet apart and recognizing the symptoms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All of us are dealing with drastic changes to our lives. It's left us frustrated, frightened and stressed out.
Let's take a moment to reset, to fully understand what we are facing and why we must work together.
First the basic rules and why they are so crucial.
Non-business gatherings of 25 people or more are banned statewide; in Jefferson County it’s no more than 10 people. Across the state we are all ordered to practice social distancing of at least six feet. Why? Because Covid 19 is INCREDIBLY easy to catch.. a sneeze, a cough, a touch to your face after touching a contaminated surface. That’s all it takes and you could be infected and spreading it to anyone in your 6-foot bubble.
Who is in your 6-foot bubble, or in the trail of your bubble? Is it an older adult over 60, an elderly grandparent perhaps, maybe a friend with diabetes, a neighbor with heart disease? They’re all vulnerable. Or it could be a very healthy young adult who can catch it just as easily and spread it without even knowing it.
Let’s be clear, this is a new respiratory virus and right now we have no vaccine to fight it. Infectious disease experts warn if we don’t take the drastic steps being asked of us now, we could witness a heartbreaking rise in deaths, an overwhelming flood of patients into our hospitals, and an economic disaster.
Do you know the first symptoms of COVID-19 and what you should watch out for?
Fever, fatigue and a dry cough, particularly that dry cough, are common symptoms. You might also have aches, pains, nasal congestion, runny nose and a sore throat. If you have these symptoms call your doctor. He or she will tell you what to do next, whether it be testing or self quarantine.
Keep in mind after you have been infected it can take two weeks for the symptoms to show up. That’s why we all need to keep that 6-foot bubble.
