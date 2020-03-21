Coronavirus Reset: Six feet apart and recognizing the symptoms

Non-business gatherings of 25 people or more are banned statewide; in Jefferson County it’s no more than 10 people. Across the state we are all ordered to practice social distancing of at least six feet. Why? Because Covid 19 is INCREDIBLY easy to catch.. a sneeze, a cough, a touch to your face after touching a contaminated surface. That’s all it takes and you could be infected and spreading it to anyone in your 6-foot bubble.