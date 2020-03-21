Confirmed case of COVID-19 at Irondale Community School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Jr. has confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus at Irondale Community School.
In a letter sent to parents, faculty, and staff at the school on Saturday, Dr. Gonsoulin confirms an individual at the school tested positive for COVID-19.
It is not known when the individual contracted the virus, but officials wanted to let folks at the school know.
The last day classes were held at Irondale Community School was March 13.
