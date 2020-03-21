Can salons and barber shops stay open?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s one of the most asked questions we’ve gotten since the stringent public health orders from Alabama and Jefferson County were passed. Can salons and barber shops remain open?
According to the Alabama Board of Cosmetology & Barbering the answer is “yes.”
This is the statement from the ABOCB website:
ABOCB has confirmed as of March 19, 2020, with the Governor’s Office and the legal counsel of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Alabama Board of Cosmetology and Barbering (ABOCB) shops and salons may continue to perform services on clients, unless more stringent measures are imposed in Jefferson or Mobile Counties for shops and salons operating in those counties.
ADPH recommends that shops and salons follow the CDC’s guidance for employers that can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/guidance-business-response.html.
ADPH recommends limiting the number of patrons and staff to less than 25 people, social distancing, no walk-ins, services by appointment only, spacing patrons in waiting areas, and signs not to enter and to reschedule appointments if ill.
As the health and safety of our current and prospective licensees, consumers, and employees is a priority for ABOCB, we strongly encourage our salons and schools to follow the CDC guidelines, as well as the guidelines established by Governor Ivey and ADPH, for preventing the spread of Coronavirus.
ABOCB is a professional licensing board and does not have the authority to mandate or recommend the closure of our licensed salons or schools; this authority lies with the Governor in coordination with State and County health officials.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.