Birmingham police officer involved in wreck on Highway 78

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham police officer was involved in a crash during a police chase on Highway 78 Saturday afternoon.
Police at the scene say the officer was chasing a vehicle when the crash involving a bystander’s car occurred. The police officer’s car then crashed into a service station.
The officer was unconscious at the scene, but regained consciousness en route to an area hospital for treatment.
No additional details about the officer’s injuries are known. Any injuries to the victims in the automobile are also not known.
Police say the suspect being chased fled the scene and is still at large.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
