BCRI operating in the red, shuts down amid pandemic; How you can help

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute has closed their doors in accordance with orders from the public health department. But what kind of stress does that put on their finances?
We spoke with Birmingham Civil Rights Institute President and CEO Andrea Taylor who says if they learned anything from the civil rights movement, it was how to be resilient.
BCRI is facing up to a $600,000 defecit. They had actually just started a fundraising campaign in February to raise that amount by June 30. Then along came a pandemic, forcing them to shut down and all scheduled programs are canceled. They tell me their staff is currently working remotely. But Taylor tells me they are not about to give up.
“We do find that we’re facing an even bigger challenge than we thought we had 10 days or two weeks ago. And our board leadership and members are working diligently to understand what the various economic scenarios are and what the options are for us to continue and be in a position to open our doors and continue the service to the community that has been part of our tradition for nearly 30 years," says Taylor.
Folks can still go on their website and donate. They also have a Facebook campaign.
