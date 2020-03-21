Alabama prisons placing 30-day moratorium on new intakes from county jails

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Effective Friday, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) is placing a 30-day moratorium on new intakes from county jails.
ADOC says the move is based on Governor Ivey’s declared State of Emergency related to the coronavirus.
This restriction includes, but is not limited to, new commitments, court returns and parolees.
The Department says it will continue to receive inmates with severe medical or mental health conditions, subject to the usual review process by the Department’s Office of Health Services. However, additional health screenings will be implemented at the facility level to ensure any inmate is not symptomatic for covid-19 prior to entry.
While the 30-day moratorium is in effect, the ADOC’s intake procedures will be reviewed closely and intake dorm space will be assessed thoroughly. At the end of this 30-day period, the Department will assess our interim intake process.
In addition to implementing system-wide preventative measures to prevent the virus, the ADOC also is modifying internal protocols. Effective immediately, the ADOC will extend both inmate yard time and snack line services at all facilities.
March 19, the ADOC was notified that an administrative employee tested positive for COVID-19. All individuals within the Department who have been in direct contact with the individual who tested positive remain in a 14-day self-quarantine period, and are being monitored by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) for signs and symptoms due to direct exposure.
