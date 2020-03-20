UAB to open first coronavirus testing center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is opening its first site downtown for coronavirus testing.
The testing site can test 250 people a day, and you have to have an appointment.
The testing site will open Monday, March 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m.
Beginning at noon Sunday, March 22, 2020, those who have symptoms of COVID19 - cough, fever or shortness of breath - or believe they may have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 can call 205-975-1881. Through that number you will be screened for testing and you can make appointment for the testing site.
UAB has plans to expand throughout the community so everyone has access.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.