Truck drivers having difficult time getting meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Truck drivers are having a difficult time after orders passed down from state and county health departments are making it harder for them to get meals and other necessities.
Truck drivers have to travel at a time when everyone else is being told to stay home. We rely on them to restock shelves with hand sanitizers, toilet paper and other necessities. But now they’re finding it difficult to get a few things themselves.
We met Rebecca Washington at the Flying J truck stop just north of Birmingham. She drives for Road Legends and talked about what drivers are going through.
“We have to sign papers saying that we haven’t been in contact with anyone with the coronavirus. And some of the places won’t even let us out of the receivers. And then the food, that’s been kind of hard on the guys too," says Washington.
Hard because you can’t drive a truck in a drive-thru and most restaurants now won’t allow people to walk up to get food. Jim Smith drove an 18-wheeler for over 20 years and has a suggestion.
“If you see a truck driver trying to go to a restaurant, offer to go through to the drive-thru for him, that would really help him out, you know? Or offer to take him through the drive-thru, or her through the drive-thru," says Smith.
Smith also suggests church groups or community organizations set up at truck stops and cook hot dogs and hamburgers for them, just something simple to help out.
