Staying healthy outside while you’re self-quarantined at home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One way experts say to deal with some of the anxiety of being self-quarantined at home during the coronavirus crisis is to get outside and get a little exercise.
Riley Thornton with UAB Employee Wellness says get outdoors if you can.
To get some Vitamin D, Thornton recommends a solo walk, run or bike ride around your neighborhood, or try a new sport or activity in the yard.
“Being outside is a great way to incorporate physical activity while relieving stress and get Vitamin D if you don’t already through diet alone,” she said.
Another piece of great advice is to unplug during your exercise.
Thornton says, “Or, call a friend or family member during your next walk to catch up and reflect on the things you’re most grateful for,” she said.
