Social distancing is the key as a drive-ins continue to show movies during COVID-19 emergency

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Movie theaters all over Alabama are now closed due the COVID-19 coronavirus, and orders from the state government about public gatherings.
But the show will go on for at least two theaters in East Alabama.
The 411 Twin Drive-In Theater in Cherokee County will still be able to show two double features this weekend.
That's because its very nature, allowing people to watch movies from their cars, also allows proper social distancing.
Drive-in owner Rex Johnson did have to make one accommodation, however:
The concession stand lobby is now closed, but people can call in their orders and pick them up at a newly installed pickup window. They're transitioned to curbside.
"Now we have a pickup window that we did not have before, available for everyone to either walk up and place your order or you can call your food order in. You'll get a menu when you come in the gate, with your ticket," Johnson says.
Johnson said he never thought he'd see the day his drive-in would still be open while competing indoor theaters in Boaz, Fort Payne, Gadsden and Anniston were forced to close. However, one theater is still open: the Sand Mountain Twin Drive-In in Boaz will also continue to show movies.
Right now Johnson's main concern is running out of product.
Hollywood isn’t releasing new movies right now, due to the closure of so many theaters, so he may have to run second-run or older movies for awhile.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.