Publix now hiring to meet demand from coronavirus crisis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Publix announced it intends to hire thousands of new employees across seven states, including Alabama, in order to meet the demand driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Open positions at Publix include customer service roles at Publix stores as well as jobs at Publix’s nine distribution centers including McCalla.
Publix is hoping to hire and fill all the positions by the end of March.
“We take pride in serving our communities during times of need, and with the unprecedented demand we are experiencing, we’re in need of more associates to help across our operating area,” said Publix Vice President of Human Resources Marcy Benton. “We’re looking for people who have a desire to serve, are passionate about the food industry, are willing to work hard and ready to build a career at Publix.”
If you’re interested you can fill out an online application at www.publix.jobs.
