Production halt extended at Alabama’s Hyundai plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of Montgomery’s largest employers, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, said late Friday that it will extend a pause on production at its plant because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
HMMA said the suspension of automobile production will continue for an additional seven days, from March 23-31. The plant stopped production back on March 18 after an employee tested positive for the virus.
The plant expects the pause will decrease production by about 10,000 vehicles during that time frame. Hyundai says it is anticipating a market decline because of the economic impact of the ongoing illness.
HMMA said it will continue to pay its nearly 3,000 team members despite the production halt.
“This production adjustment also will allow HMMA team members time to manage the needs of their families in light of the state of Alabama’s directive to close schools and daycares to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.,” the company stated.
HMMA said it began disinfecting the plant after the illness was confirmed at the plant.
Other automobile manufacturers in Alabama have also announced plans to halt production, including Mercedes-Benz and Honda.
