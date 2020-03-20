Neighbors want more restaurants to deliver to west Tuscaloosa during coronavirus pandemic

TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - Friday, two groups will work together to bring more options for food delivery to people living in west Tuscaloosa.
It’s been a concern raised by some neighbors during this coronavirus pandemic.
“We don’t deliver on the west side of town,” that’s what some of the major pizza chains said when WBRC called about their delivery route options Thursday.
At a time where several restaurants are closing temporarily due to public gathering restrictions, people living in west Tuscaloosa believe they should make an exception now.
The Tuscaloosa County Chapter of the NAACP and SCLC are having a tele-conference meeting about how they can convince restaurants like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Papa Johns and Jimmie Johns to deliver food to the west End of town.
They worry because of the coronavirus pandemic that food options will be limited because many restaurants are closed.
This is especially an issue for some who are trying to stay at home like many city leaders keep insisting.
Both groups hope they can get the word out through social media groups involving churches and other organizations to pressure the big pizza chains to deliver to that major cluster of the city.
“For people who live on this side of town we can’t call in and get a pizza from the major chains. And there’s really no reason we can’t, crime is all over the place not just in west Tuscaloosa unfortunately,” said Jerry Carter, President of the NAACP Tuscaloosa County chapter.
Pizza chains like Papa Johns and Domino’s, said it’s not crime related but that the area is out of their delivery range.
However the Tuscaloosa County Chapter of the NAACP and SCLC hope to influence corporate to make the delivery changes on the franchise level.
