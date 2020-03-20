Missing Senior Alert issued for 87-year-old man in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Missing Senior Alert has been issued for an 87-year-old man in Shelby County.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office say that Kenneth Edgar Gilliland was last seen at 9:15 a.m. Thursday when he left his Brookside residence for an appointment at St. Vincent’s in Birmingham. Authorities say he may suffer from a condition that impairs his judgment.
Gilliland is described as being 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds.
Gilliland is traveling in a gold 2009 Chevrolet Impala with an Alabama handicapped plate TPS084. LPR data last showed his vehicle in the Brookside area on Brookside Coalburg Road at 12:32 a.m.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 205-669-4181 or 911.
