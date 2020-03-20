Local car dealership offering convenient services during COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some good news if you’re in the market for a new car.
One local dealership is bringing the cars to you, to help business run smoothly during the coronavirus outbreak.
Dale Benton with Benton Nissan and Dale Benton Chevrolet says he’s surprised by all the business they’ve had lately.
He says now is not only a great time to buy, but they’re also making it easier if your car needs servicing.
He says Nissan is offering no payments for three months and a customer payment assistance program.
And along with incentives, if you want to look at a car, Benton Nissan in Hoover, Bessemer and Oxford and Dale Benton Chevrolet in Guntersville will bring it to your house or pick up your car if it needs servicing.
“People have to have their vehicles serviced. Cars, things go wrong They have to be able to have transportation to go to the hospital or to the doctor, the pharmacy, the grocery store. That need is there. So we’re going to be there for the community, for anybody that needs anything,” said Benton.
All you have to do is call the dealership and schedule an appointment for them to pick up your car for service, or deliver a car for you to check out.
He says they’ve seen a lot of success already with this service, and it may continue after COVID-19.
