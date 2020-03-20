Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s deputies capture attempted car thief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man is in custody after Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies say he attempted to steal a car outside a gas station on Center Point Parkway Thursday morning.
Deputies say a customer left his car unlocked and running when he went inside the Bama Gas Station to pay around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19.
While inside, the customer observed a man getting into his vehicle. He went outside and approached the man who was inside his car. The suspect attempted to drive away, but the owner of the car was able to get him out of the vehicle.
That’s when the suspect fled the scene into a nearby wooded area.
Deputies were called to the scene and were able to locate the suspect in a nearby neighborhood.
19-year-old Daxton Elliot Keith was taken into custody and charged with theft of property. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $15,000 bond.
