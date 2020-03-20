Important deadlines for graduating high school seniors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with how the coronavirus is impacting high school seniors and some important upcoming deadlines.
We spoke with Spain Park High School's college and career specialist Tracy Prater to find out what students and parents need to know.
High school seniors have a lot on their minds right now: Will I have prom? Will I have a graduation ceremony? And arguably the most important question—am I going to meet my deadline to decide where I’m going to college?
Usually, students have until May 1 to make an enrollment deposit, or to make a commitment to a school, or to accept scholarships.
But with schools closed during COVID-19, that date is changing.
Prater said a lot of colleges are bumping that May 1 deadline back until June or even later.
“Seniors are usually, at this point in the year, they have maybe three or four admissions offers, and they’re going to visit college campuses so they can make a decision of where they fit in best. And those tours have been cancelled. So students aren’t able to get information to schools by May 1, and colleges and universities are understanding of that," said Prater.
The biggest takeaway for high schools seniors and parents: If you’re not sure if that deadline has been changed, you need to contact the college admissions office.
You can find another great resource by going to nacacnet.org. It will show students which deadlines have been moved, and information about financial aid.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.