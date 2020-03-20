FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms likely Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today is the first full day of spring. It definitely feels like a spring day this morning with most of us waking up with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We are watching a cold front to our west that has produced showers and thunderstorms across the Midwest and into parts of the Southeast. We expect a line of showers and storms to develop late this morning in Mississippi and move into Central Alabama by this afternoon. The good news about today’s rainfall is that it will help remove the pollen from the air. The bad news is that we could see a few strong storms develop as high temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s. A few locations have the potential to heat up into the lower 80s south of I-20 ahead of the main line of storms. Expect rainfall to continue as we head into the evening hours as temperatures cool into the 60s. Rainfall totals are likely to add up around a quarter to a half inch in most locations.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS TODAY: The Storm Prediction Center has introduced a marginal risk (low- 1 out of 5 threat) for strong storms today. Main area to watch will be in our western counties including Marion, Fayette, Winston, Walker, Lamar, Tuscaloosa, and Pickens for the greatest potential to see a few strong storms. Main threats today will be gusty to strong winds, frequent lightning, and small hail. The tornado threat appears extremely low and highly unlikely. Best time to see strong and severe storms will be from 12-6 p.m.
WEEKEND FORECAST: We will likely dry out Saturday with only a few lingering showers early in the day. Temperatures are expected to cool into the low to mid 50s. Saturday afternoon will give us a good opportunity for outdoor activities (like going for a jog or doing some yard work) as we will see dry conditions with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain chances return Sunday as another disturbance moves into Alabama. Higher rainfall totals will likely occur south of I-20. Severe thunderstorms are not expected with this system at this time. Plan on a soggy Sunday afternoon for most of Central Alabama with highs in the mid 60s.
RAIN EXPECTED ON MONDAY: The latest models continue to show rain chances remaining fairly high across Central Alabama Monday. We have a 60% chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Monday morning with highs near 70°F. Rainfall totals will likely end up around 1-2 inches with isolated spots up to 3″ for Central Alabama between now and next Tuesday morning.
ABOVE-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES NEXT WEEK: It will definitely feel like spring next week across Central Alabama. Temperatures will start in the 70s for highs next Monday and Tuesday. By the middle and end of next week, we could see high temperatures climb into the low to mid-80s! Rain chances look limited during this time frame. Long range models are hinting that we could see slightly cooler temperatures next weekend as a weak cold front moves into the Southeast.
