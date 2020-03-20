FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms likely Friday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today is the first full day of spring. It definitely feels like a spring day this morning with most of us waking up with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We are watching a cold front to our west that has produced showers and thunderstorms across the Midwest and into parts of the Southeast. We expect a line of showers and storms to develop late this morning in Mississippi and move into Central Alabama by this afternoon. The good news about today’s rainfall is that it will help remove the pollen from the air. The bad news is that we could see a few strong storms develop as high temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s. A few locations have the potential to heat up into the lower 80s south of I-20 ahead of the main line of storms. Expect rainfall to continue as we head into the evening hours as temperatures cool into the 60s. Rainfall totals are likely to add up around a quarter to a half inch in most locations.