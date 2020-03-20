Facebook page touts curbside service at locally owned Calhoun Co. restaurants

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A group on Facebook is giving a helping hand to small business owners in Calhoun County.
A group called “Calhoun County Area Takeout & Delivery Options” puts the spotlight on local restaurants who have closed their dining rooms and now deliver, and/or offer curbside service.
Group moderators and members alike post restaurants offering those things as the community grapples with COVID-19.
Most of the businesses are restaurants, but at least one drug store was open for drive-thru only, and that was announced in a post.
And most of the restaurants are locally owned, but one post featured the menu from the Oxford Cracker Barrel location.
One woman who bought bread from Frank’s Place on the square in Jacksonville said it felt good to help her neighbors with their businesses.
“You don’t always know what different businesses are doing, what kind of changes and accommodations they’re making. By getting it out there, it lets the whole community know, and makes them able to support the local businesses as they can,” said Brenda Cline.
Frank’s Place became overwhelmed with bread orders after announcing on the page they’d make the bread normally available Sundays available by Facebook and phone orders.
Many of the restaurants even offered curbside specials on the page.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.