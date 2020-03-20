Department of Defense flies half a million COVID-19 testing swabs to Memphis

It was also clarified from Joint Staff Surgeon Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, “there’s multiple parts to testing. The first is the swabs that are used to collect the -- the sample from the individual who’s being tested. Then there’s a liquid that we call the transport media that you put the swab into. So that’s what composed what we brought over from Italy. [...] We have 14 labs up and running around the country right -- and around the Department of Defense, that are performing these tests for us. [...] 936 patients have been tested as of yesterday in our DOD labs.”