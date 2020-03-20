Cullman taking precautions over coronavirus concerns

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Cullman is taking some proactive measures to keep everyone healthy due to coronavirus concerns.
Mayor Woody Jacobs took to Facebook Thursday to announce that all restaurants must abide by the state order that says they must switch to curbside service or drive-thru.
The mayor also announced that playground equipment and ball courts at city parks are closed until further notice. You can still use the walking trails there.
Jacobs says even though there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cullman County, it doesn’t mean you need to let your guard down. Like a lot of people, Jacobs is hoping this situation is just temporary.
“We’re fortunate to this point not to have a confirmed case. We hope that continues. We ask people to be calm. Please follow all public health guidelines, social distancing and we will get through this and bounce back stronger than ever,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs says if you have questions for the city, call or email them. He’s asking the public to avoid city hall right now to keep everyone as healthy as possible.
