Cullman open drive-thru testing site, 1 confirmed coronavirus case in county

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Alabama Department of Public Health Friday, there’s been one confirmed COVID-19 case in Cullman County.
Friday morning, Dr. Jeremy Stidham, an internal medicine physician in Cullman, along with Cullman city and county officials, opened a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center to help those who need to be tested.
"Many have come in twos or threes. We anticipate seeing up to 100 people a day and we're prepared for that, but if it's more than that, testing will be low," Dr. Stidham said.
The coronavirus testing site is being held at the Cullman County Agriculture Center off Highway 31 and will be open seven days a week starting at 8:30 a.m. each morning. Dr. Stidham, said he hired a private lab to do the testing. Those wanting to get tested will need an insurance card and there’s a $50 copay. Stidham said that copay is because they are not receiving government funding to supply the tests. Testing itself only takes five to ten minutes once you’ve checked-in.
"What I've been surprised at and very impressed about is this community's preparedness. The fact that the schools made early adjustments to protect our children, the town is already on high alert, and it's going to protect the curve of illnesses in this town," Dr. Stidham added.
It takes about 48 hours to get results back, but because of the back log, Dr. Stidham said to expect your results in five to seven days. “We will see cases in this town, just remember, if you’re running a fever or have any symptoms, please self quarantine to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Stidham.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.