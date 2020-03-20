Cullman open drive-thru testing site, 1 confirmed coronavirus case in county

The coronavirus testing site is being held at the Cullman County Agriculture Center off Highway 31 and will be open seven days a week starting at 8:30 a.m. each morning. Dr. Stidham, said he hired a private lab to do the testing. Those wanting to get tested will need an insurance card and there’s a $50 copay. Stidham said that copay is because they are not receiving government funding to supply the tests. Testing itself only takes five to ten minutes once you’ve checked-in.