Businesses in Cullman feeling economic impacts of coronavirus concerns

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s usually crowded inside Johnny’s BBQ on a Thursday night, but not right now. The well-known BBQ business in Cullman is already feeling the effects of coronavirus concern, even though the county doesn’t have any confirmed cases.
The business really wanted to keep their dining room open for its employees’ sake.
“Mainly because we have a bunch of people wanting to work and needing to work,” Josh Wiggins, co-owner of Johnny’s said.
But after the state ordered all restaurants to stop dine-in service, Wiggins had no choice but to switch to curbside and drive-thru. Fortunately, the drive-thru is over half of its business. They along with other small businesses in Cullman are hoping this situation doesn’t last long.
“Nobody really knows what to do. Its kind of like a new world you’re entering in and all of us around Cullman are trying to work through it and get through it together,” Wiggins said.
As far as his employees go, some of them have been working at Johnny’s for decades.
Congress could provide small businesses some relief but it’s a question of when.
“The last thing we want to do is lose employees. So far we’re kind of coming up with creative ways to have them still come in and work a few hours without having to lay them off,” Wiggins said.
That’s something that a lot of small businesses are having to think about. The best thing you can do is continue to support them. Wiggins says they will more than likely have to change their operating hours at least in the short term until the situation improves.
