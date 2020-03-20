Authorities make arrest in shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has been arrested for a shooting near the University of Alabama campus.
Authorities say 27-year-old Byron Lee Robertson II is charged with attempted murder for a shooting that happened on March 19 at University Downs Apartments.
Investigators say the suspect and victim were in an argument when the shooting took place in the 100 block of 15th Street East. Authorities say the 23-year-old victim was taken to DCH for treatment and is in stable condition.
Robertson II is being held at Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond.
